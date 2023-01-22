If you’re looking to make a career change or just starting your job search, it’s essential to consider the best career options for the future. However, with so much uncertainty surrounding our future, knowing which careers are most likely to remain viable and secure in the coming years can be difficult. To help you make informed decisions about your career path, here’s a look at some of the great careers available in the U.K. in 2023.

Healthcare Professionals

The healthcare industry is one of the most secure industries out there, and it’s only getting more significant as technology advances and more people need medical attention. Currently, medical expenditure accounts for 12% of the country’s GDP.

In 2023, there will be an increased demand for healthcare professionals such as doctors, nurses, therapists, and other medical staff due to an aging population and an increasing focus on preventative care. Additionally, technology plays a more significant role in healthcare delivery, so those with experience in data analysis or I.T. will also be sought after in this field.

There are various ways you can become a healthcare professional. Here are three of those ways:

Medical Education

Becoming a doctor is one of the best jobs in the healthcare industry. However, you’ll need to complete medical school before becoming a doctor. This can take 4-6 years, depending on the course of study and specialization. You’ll also need to go through more years as an intern. It can easily take you ten years before you can become a doctor in your selected field.

Vocational Training

Another way to become a healthcare professional is by enrolling in vocational training for nursing or other allied health professions such as radiology or physical therapy. These programs typically take 12-18 months to complete, depending on what area of healthcare you decide to pursue. Additionally, you can take up training courses after your vocational training. Currently, there are affordable home care mandatory training courses on the internet. Taking these courses can help you gain certification in specific areas of healthcare.

Apprenticeships

Finally, apprenticeship programs are designed to help you break into the healthcare industry without needing to go through medical school or vocational training. These apprenticeships usually last 1-2 years and involve a mix of classroom-based instruction and hands-on experience. This type of program is a great way to gain the skills and qualifications needed for a healthcare professional without having to go through extensive training.

Data Analysts & Business Intelligence Specialists

Data has become essential for businesses today; it helps them track customer behavior, improve their product offerings, understand their target audience better, and much more. As companies rely more heavily on data-driven decision-making in 2023, data analysts and business intelligence specialists with experience working with large datasets will be highly desired by employers across all industries—from finance to retail to health care.

To get started as a data analyst, you’ll need a solid understanding of data science, statistics, and analytics. You’ll also need to be comfortable working with programming languages such as SQL, Python, or R. Additionally, knowing machine learning and artificial intelligence can give you an edge in the job market.

The good news is that there are plenty of ways to break into this field without previous experience or a degree. Online data analysis and data science courses are widely available; some even offer certification upon completion. Additionally, if you already work in tech, transitioning into a career in data analysis should not be too difficult; many employers prefer candidates who already understand their industry’s technology landscape.

Clean Energy Professionals

As the U.K. prioritize having zero carbon emissions by 2050 using green initiatives like renewable energy sources and electric vehicles, clean energy professionals are becoming increasingly important within many industries—especially those focused on sustainability efforts like construction and transportation. As a result, clean energy jobs such as solar panel installers or wind turbine technicians are expected to grow significantly over the next few years as these initiatives become more commonplace across countries worldwide—including here in the U.K.

The best part about this field is that you can start a business in clean energy without any prior knowledge or experience. While formal engineering or environmental science education can help you stand out, there are plenty of other ways to become a clean energy professional. For instance, many companies offer on-the-job training or apprenticeships for getting started. Additionally, numerous online courses and certifications cover everything from solar panel installation to electric vehicle maintenance.

The U.K. job market is constantly evolving, and it’s essential to stay up-to-date with new trends to make informed decisions about your career path going forward into 2023 and beyond! The careers above are just some of the best options available now – but don’t forget that there are plenty of other opportunities out there too! So do your research and work your way to your selected career.