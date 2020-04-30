How much do people know about what it means to eat healthily? Is it true that it’s difficult to do? Does it mean eating only vegan food? Get the answers below:

1. It’s Difficult to Eat Healthily

This claim is valid for a variety of reasons. One of these is busyness. In a 2018 poll, over 70% skipped meals because they didn’t have the time. Around two-thirds said they ate badly as they might be too busy to prepare healthy meals. However, the same survey revealed that about 50% of them wanted to eat well and even exercise.

Fortunately, there are many ways to squeeze in healthy eating in their list of to-dos. One of the options is meal prepping. They can do this at least once or twice a week, such as during weekends. They can also subscribe to pre-made meals now offered by various kitchens and restaurants.

2. Smart Cooking Is for the Chefs

A training course as a natural chef is an in-demand activity these days. People who enroll in such classes may pursue a career in the health and wellness industry. They may also work in restaurants, especially those planning to add plant-based meals in their menu.

But it’s not exclusive to those searching for a new career or wanting to shift to a different vocation. It’s for everyone who wants to learn how to cook food, especially healthy ones, smartly.

Smart cooking can help individuals maximise their ingredients and spot high-quality ones. They can learn how the nutrients of these foods work together to keep the body healthy. They can know the best methods of cooking them to ensure they can get the most nutrients.

3. Plant-Based Diets Are the Same as Veganism and Vegetarianism

In a way, they are, but to understand them well is to define each term. A plant-based diet is the significant consumption of plants, such as fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, and seeds. It is a rather broad term that encompasses more specific practices or lifestyles. These include vegetarianism and veganism.

Vegetarianism is not eating animal-based meats. But some of them may consume dairy products and eggs. Others may dine on fish but not on pork and poultry. Veganism is doing away with animal-based products. These include eggs and dairy.

There’s no exact standard on how much plant-based foods a person has to eat. Some, though, say that the best percentage is at least 75% of the diet.

4. Eating Healthy Is the Way to Live

No doubt, eating healthy is vital to enjoying many years of quality life. Studies showed that following a plant-based diet could help decrease many risk factors. These include obesity, cholesterol level, blood pressure, and glucose. But it’s not the be-all, end-all.

So does exercising or physical movement. This activity helps keep the bones and muscles in check. Older people also need to engage in exercise to reduce their risk of falling. It can also enhance strength, balance, and flexibility.

It’s also just as necessary to reduce stress. According to the American Institute of Stress, it is one of the leading causes of premature death. High levels of stress can raise the odds of chronic diseases and inflammation. It also lowers the immune system.

One of the reasons why people struggle to eat healthily is because they don’t have precise information about it. This list isn’t about breaking myths. Instead, it’s to help provide the data that will encourage more to pay more attention to their food.