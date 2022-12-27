Singapore SkillsFuture (SSG) offers Singaporeans opportunities to grow and develop their talents. The program helps individuals gain skills through courses that allow them to contribute to the economy and workforce. At the same time, it allows them to stay relevant in a rapidly-evolving world.

The SSG courses are offered at various levels, from basic to advanced. The courses range from industry-specific training to professional certifications and diplomas.

Students can use their SkillsFuture Credit to pay for the course fees. The credit is designed to encourage Singaporeans at least 25 years old to invest in their skills development and lifelong learning. It’s a great way to upskill yourself, learn new things, and stay competitive in the job market. Here’s a list of courses you should consider taking.

Electronics and Infocomm Technology

The Electronics and Infocomm Technology course of study prepares students to work in an array of technology-related fields. Students will learn the fundamentals of the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, and robot operations systems.

Internet of Things

The students can also consider taking the Internet of Things (IoT) course. They will learn about the concept of the Internet of Things and how to remotely deploy sensors and connect them with an IoT communication network. They will learn about selecting suitable sensors for interfacing with an IoT microcontroller. In addition, they will explore the programming of the IoT microcontroller to send data from the sensor to the cloud. Lastly, students will practice configuring Cloud services to receive sensor data, generate alert rules, and send email alerts.

Cybersecurity Fundamentals

With the increasing importance of the internet for day-to-day life, cybersecurity is an increasingly important topic for students to learn. The Cybersecurity Fundamentals course covers aspects of data security, including encryption, authentication, and authorization protocols.

They will also be taught about common threats such as malware, phishing, and viruses. The course will cover methods for mitigating these threats by selecting and implementing appropriate security solutions.

Students can expect to learn how data is secured using network security technologies, such as firewalls and intrusion detection systems. They will also gain an understanding of how to develop secure web applications. Lastly, they will be taught the importance of regularly backing up data and preparing disaster recovery plans.

Robot Operations Systems

The students can also consider taking the Robot Operations System course. By the end of this course, students will have a beginner’s understanding of ROS and be able to perform tasks such as creating Publisher and Subscriber Nodes, simulating in Turtlesim, and writing custom ROS Messages.

The students will also learn to create ROS Services, a powerful tool for building robotic applications. They will learn the basics of working with ROS nodes and topics and troubleshooting common problems. In addition, they will understand how to debug and tune existing ROS applications.

Applied Health Science

Taking Applied Health Science courses provides students with the skills and knowledge to pursue a career in healthcare. It also allows them to improve patients’ quality of life under their care.

Administration of Medication Using Technology for Nurses

The course covers the fundamentals of nursing pharmacology and safety considerations for administering medication. Students learn how to apply drug calculations, identify common medicines for the top six national chronic diseases, and manage medication administration.

Technology plays an essential role in healthcare, so this course will incorporate smart technologies and draw from ITE examples and experiences.

Culinary and Hospitality

The hospitality industry remains one of the biggest in the world. It offers a lot of job opportunities and career development. Becoming a chef, baker, or barista is more than having the right skill set.

SSC courses in the culinary and hospitality sector will provide you with the technical skills, knowledge, and experience needed to be successful in this field. These courses include barista skills and artisanal bread.

Barista Skills

The barista skills course teaches students the basics of coffee-making. It covers the use of grinding, tamping, and extraction techniques to make espresso shots and standard espresso-based drinks such as cappuccinos, lattes, and macchiatos.

They will also learn about the brewing process and how it affects the taste of coffee. In addition, they will explore the history of coffee, different varieties and roasts, blending techniques, and terms used in the coffee industry.

At the end of this course, students will thoroughly understand how to make espresso-based drinks and appreciate the artistry of coffee making.

Artisanal Bread

Making artisanal bread is a craft that requires skill and patience. The artisanal bread course teaches students to make different types of bread from the lean and rich dough. They will learn about the various ingredients needed, such as flour, water, salt, sugar, oil, and yeast.

They will be equipped with the relevant skills and knowledge to produce a specific range of pastry and baking products. They will also learn the different stages of bread processing, including kneading, proving, shaping, and baking.

There are plenty of opportunities out there when it comes to utilizing your Singapore SkillsFuture Credit (SSG). So why not make use of them in 2023? With so many courses available at discounted prices via SSG subsidies, now’s a better time than ever before for you to upgrade yourself with valuable new skills.