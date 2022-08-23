There are plenty of careers that allow you to spend time outdoors while working. You could be a farmer, a gardener, a landscaper, or even a park ranger. If you love being outdoors and enjoy working with your hands, one of these careers might be the perfect fit.

Arborist

If you love spending time outdoors, you may be interested in a career as an arborist. Also known as tree surgeons. They can be employed by a tree-care company, a landscaping company, a municipality, or a utility company. You might be thinking, how long does it take to become a legitimate tree surgeon? Well, becoming a tree surgeon can take around 3-4 years. It requires at least a high school diploma, but some employers may choose candidates with postsecondary education, such as an associate’s degree in arboriculture or a related field.

Arborists typically complete a formal apprenticeship program that lasts two to four years. Some arborists may earn voluntary certification from the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) or the Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA). Certified arborists must have at least three years of full-time experience working in the tree-care industry and pass an examination. The ISA also offers an accredited tree worker credential for those with less experience. Certified tree workers must have at least six months of full-time experience working in the tree-care industry and pass an examination. The TCIA offers three levels of credentials: certified tree worker climber specialist, utility specialist, and aerial lift specialist. Each credential has different eligibility requirements.

Gardener

A gardener career could be an excellent fit if you enjoy spending time outdoors. Gardeners are responsible for the care and maintenance of gardens and landscaping, meaning they spend a lot of time working in the great outdoors. In addition to enjoying the fresh air and sunshine, gardeners also experience the satisfaction of seeing their hard work pay off in beautiful blooms and verdant foliage. If you love being surrounded by nature and working with your hands, a gardener career could be the perfect fit for you.

Landscaper

Spending time outdoors has been linked with improved physical and mental health, so it’s no surprise that more and more people are looking for careers that allow them to enjoy the fresh air. If you love being outdoors and working with your hands, a career as a landscaper may be a perfect fit for you. Landscapers are responsible for designing and installing outdoor spaces such as gardens, parks, and yards.

In addition to plant care, they may also handle tasks such as irrigation, soil preparation, and hardscape installation. The best part is that landscapers typically work during daylight hours, so you can enjoy the sunshine while you work. If you’re looking for a career that will allow you to spend more time outdoors, consider becoming a landscaper.

Park Ranger

A park ranger is an environmental educator who works in state and national parks. Park rangers are responsible for the care and maintenance of public lands, as well as the safety of visitors. To become a park ranger, one must have a college degree in a field related to natural resource management or environmental education. In addition, most park ranger positions require the completion of a training program.

Park rangers typically work full-time during the spring and summer, when visitor traffic is highest. However, some positions may require year-round work, including evenings and weekends. Although the hours can be long and the work sometimes challenging, being a park ranger is a great way to spend time outdoors working.

Farmers

Farmers are an essential part of the food chain and play a vital role in our economy. However, many people don’t realize that farming can be a gratifying career. Farmers get to spend time outdoors while working, and they also have the satisfaction of knowing that they are helping to feed the world.

In addition, farmers often have a great deal of control over their work days. They can start and stop as they please and take breaks whenever they want. As a result, farming can be a very flexible career for those who enjoy being outdoors and spending time in nature. If you’re looking for a career that allows you to spend time outdoors while working, farming may be the perfect option.

These are just a few careers that allow you to spend time outdoors while working. There are many more options you can choose from. If you have a passion for the outdoors, one of these careers might be the perfect fit. However, before jumping on the bandwagon, it is vital to do your research to get clarity on which of these careers is right for you.