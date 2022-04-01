Apple is an American technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California. It was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in April 1976. Apple designs, develop and sell consumer electronics, computer software, and online services.

Currently, the company’s market cap is around $2 trillion, making it the most valuable publicly-traded company globally.

The company is known for a lot of things, such as its closed ecosystem, its “think different” advertising campaign, as well as its iconic products such as the iPod, iPhone, and iPad

It is also one of the most innovative companies in the world. It is constantly releasing new products and services that change how we live and work. For example, the iPhone changed the way the world communicates, the iPad changed the way people consume media, and the App Store changed the way people shop for apps. However, none of these things would have been possible without one of its founders, Steve Jobs.

The Herald of the Future

Steve Jobs played a fundamental role in Apple’s future. He was the one who had the vision of what Apple could be, and he was the one who made it happen. He was the driving force behind the company’s success.

Jobs believed that technology should be simple and user-friendly. He also believed in the power of design. He once said, “Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.” This philosophy can be seen in all of Apple’s products.

His design prowess led to the release of the first iPhone at a time when it wasn’t possible. Jobs was able to see the potential of the iPhone and its ability to change the world. The release of the iPhone redefined what a smartphone could be and set a new standard for the industry.

Many business owners didn’t think of Steve Jobs at their level. That’s because he wasn’t a business owner. Jobs was a true visionary, and his impact on Apple is immeasurable. But it wasn’t only through design Jobs carried Apple to new heights. His marketing strategy was also on point.

Master Marketer

Jobs was also a master marketer. He understood the importance of marketing and branding. He knew that people would buy Apple products not just because they were good but because they had amazing quality. This is why he came up with the now-famous “think different” advertising campaign. The campaign was a way to position Apple as the company for people who thought differently.

The “think different” campaign helped Apple appeal to a broader audience, and it solidified the company’s position as an innovator. It also created a loyal following of customers willing to pay a premium for Apple products.

Jobs understood that marketing wasn’t just about selling products; it was about creating an emotional connection with customers. And he did this better than anyone else.

The Legacy of Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs was a true visionary and one of the most important figures in technology. He changed the way we live and work, and his impact on Apple is immeasurable. Even though he is no longer with us, his legacy will continue to live on through the company he co-founded.

When Steve Jobs passed away, there was a huge hole left in the Apple company. Sure, the company could have hired an executive recruiter service to find a suitable candidate for the same job, but Tim Cook was considered the true successor of Jobs. He led the company to a trillion-dollar market cap the business world knows today, and the company continues to carry Jobs’ legacy.

A Few Bad Apples

Steve Jobs had a few CEOs who idolized his passion and vision for his company. However, some of these CEOs were more schemers than visionaries. It’s worth taking note of one of them: Elizabeth Holmes from Theranos.

This particular story is important because it goes to show that not everyone who tries to emulate Steve Jobs is successful. In fact, some end up causing more harm than good.

Holmes was the founder and CEO of Theranos, a company that promised to revolutionize the blood-testing industry. The company raised over $700 million from investors. She idolized Steve Jobs’ vision, among many other things. She thought that she could make the next big thing in the tech industry. But it turned out that the technology didn’t work as advertised.

Not only did Holmes mislead investors, but she also put patients at risk. As a result of her actions, Theranos was forced to shut down, and Holmes was charged with multiple counts of fraud.

This story is a cautionary tale for any business owner who wants to be like Steve Jobs. Just because someone is passionate and has a vision doesn’t mean they’ll be successful. In fact, sometimes, it can lead to disaster.

The Bottom Line

Vision can carry a company’s legacy, and as a business owner, it starts with you. You have to be the one to set the tone for your company. You don’t have to imitate Steve Jobs for your company to be successful. Instead, you have the same passion and vision that he had for his company. Work hard, and work with your employees at the bottom line. Soon enough, you can grow your company to be successful.