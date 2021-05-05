We cannot simply think that children are the least affected by the virus. Indeed, it is the parents’ primary responsibility to put food on the table and make sure everyone is safe. It would be reasonable to think that as adults are more exposed to the outside world, they are the worst affected by the virus. However, children have a fair share of the problem, too. In November 2020, over 1 million American children had been infected by COVID-19 in America.

That certainly spells a lot of trouble and misgivings for our children. To a large degree, exercise can play a central role in helping kids cope with the realities of the times. Not only does it help them deal with mental issues, but also it keeps them in tip-top shape. All that should give them a big advantage. Keep in mind that people who are obese and overweight are prone to the virus.

Fortunately, keeping children active can be easy. With a slew of proven methodologies, you should be able to train your child to spend more time sweating and doing more than simply sitting on the couch.

Stay Safe

These days are definitely not a good time to be sick. America’s health care system is under attack, hounded by the excessive demands brought about by the virus. Indeed, many of the system’s inadequacies became apparent as the pandemic raged on.

So, in the quest for keeping your children active, you should know the current restrictions. Physical distancing should always be practiced. Moreover, make sure that they weak their masks properly when they have to go outside. If possible, prohibit going beyond the fences of your home. Moreover, you should only target routines that are risk-free to avoid emergencies.

Walk the Talk

It is hard to promote an active lifestyle if you yourself are sedentary. The easiest way for your kid to learn the value of exercise is for you to model it. When parents go out of their way to sweat, children follow suit. So, model the right behavior. Watching too much Netflix or playing too many video games may not cut it.

In this regard, sharpening your skillset should be paramount. You can read up on articles and watch videos on keeping your children more active and healthy. You can even look for professionals who have received training on how to become a health coach. This way, you can properly teach your kids to be active and eat the right kinds of food.

Together We are Stronger

There is bound to be some resistance to exercise, especially if you have recently chosen to switch to a healthier lifestyle. To prevent your kids from complaining about these new changes, make exercise a family affair. Schedule a walk outdoors or do some swimming exercises if you have a pool at home. Remember, it is a lot more fun when you are doing activities together.

There are tons of activities you can do to sweat that are totally fun. For example, you can try out trampolining. It is highly enjoyable, and everyone can do it. Jumping on a big trampoline in your backyard is a great way to bond with your family while still being active. If your space is smaller, then you can order mini trampolines instead.

Find the Hook

Indeed, everyone has his or her own preferences, and this is true also for exercise routines. Your children may like certain forms of exercise more than others. Instead of forcing them to do a routine that they do not like, find one that suits their tastes.

You may have to do a little searching to zero in on what works best for your children. You can start by observing each child’s personality. Naturally competitive children will prefer sports and routines that have some form of competition.

Start with Rewards

Another key motivator is using rewards. Motivating them with little prizes whenever they achieve milestones can push them to be more active. Young ones may work best with daily prizes however small. They need constant reminders. Meanwhile, older kids like to work for a larger goal. There are tons of ways to recognize effort. More screen time is one. Cooking their favorite dish for them is another.

Nix Perfect

As in any habit, repetition is key to attain the best results in kids. However, you do need to go full blast with a long exercise routine for your kids. Start slowly by choosing smaller goals. When they get the hang of it, you can increase the time or the effort. Remember that once the fun sets in, getting your kids out of the couch would be a breeze.