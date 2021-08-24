Everybody wants to land a high-paying job. However, some individuals don’t have the necessary skill or experience to get into high-paying positions. If you enjoy doing a lot of hands-on work, getting into a trade might be the best option for you.

Contrary to what most people believe, becoming a professional who specializes in a certain industry doesn’t mean that you’ll need to finish an industry-specific course in college. In fact, there are many practical and lucrative trades that you can get into with just a few years’ worth of training and experience.

Whether you are looking for a stable and high-paying trade or looking into the current trends in your market, learning about trades is one of the best ways of accelerating your career.

What are the profitable trades that you should consider? Which industries are in high demand? Here are some lucrative trades that will require specialized skills that might interest you.

Tree Surgeon

First and foremost, one of the most lucrative industries in the past few years is being an arboriculturist. A tree surgeon is skilled in removing tree limbs and preserving a tree’s life. In general, a tree surgeon needs to ensure that trees are in good condition. This makes this trade important for many businesses and residential homes that need to maintain their exterior.

If you plan to become a professional tree surgeon, some academic institutions and organizations offer professional arborist training that will help you learn the necessary skills and gain expertise in the field. This course will teach you proper ways of maintaining equipment for both commercial and non-commercial use.

Not only will this training provide the necessary equipment with a complete in-depth course, but it will also give you practical experience in dealing with different situations in the industry.

Registered Healthcare Professional

Since last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surging demand for healthcare professionals. Apart from the overflow of patients, the increasing demand is due to some healthcare workers quitting their jobs.

Becoming a licensed practical nurse is one of the lucrative healthcare jobs. Licensed practical nurses work under the direction of doctors and the supervision of registered nurses. In most cases, they note updates on patients’ health and ensure that they are in stable condition.

Licensed practical nurses are not limited to working in hospitals. In most cases, you’ll also see them in nursing homes and clinics. If you want to become a licensed practical nurse, LPN training will generally take around one year of coursework. There will be one year of practical application in a hospital or a community college afterward.

HVAC Technician

Lastly, one of the trades that have been in high demand for years is being a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system technician. There are many parts of HVAC systems that are relatively complex for many individuals to handle, and a specialist is necessary to perform many of these tasks.

The primary duties of an HVAC specialist include repairing heating units, ventilation shafts, and air conditioning systems. In most cases, HVAC technicians also do the installation of these systems. This can range from small-scale residential HVAC systems to larger and more industrial units.

What makes HVAC technicians important is that they can help cut down on your energy spending and help you save money in the long run. At the same time, their job can also be beneficial to the environment because there is less energy being wasted.

There are a variety of organizations and companies around the world that are offering HVAC training courses. Compared to other industries, this won’t take up years to practice and master.

There is a multitude of opportunities in different industries that you can get into. Learning a new trade and skill isn’t only profitable, but it can also make your personal life even easier. Whether you want to be a tree surgeon, a registered health professional, or an HVAC technician, having the right training and information can accelerate the learning process.

Still, it’s important to keep in mind that learning a trade or two isn’t done in a snap of the fingers. In most cases, learning a skill will take years and even decades. If this is the case, you’ll need to be patient when you’re learning. At the same time, just because a certain trade is lucrative right now doesn’t mean it’s the best choice. Having a clear career path and outlining your plans for the future is also an important part of growing your career and gaining new experiences.