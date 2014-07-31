Issue 11: The Jane Austen Issue is Here!

Jane Austen is one of the most widely read and beloved writers in English literature, so it felt only fitting that we dedicate an issue to her!

As well as an analysis on why Jane made such an impression in literary circles, we recap her books along with some interesting facts, our favorite Jane Austen quotes, and three fantastic Jane Austen-related essays from some of our readers: Losing My Austen Virginity, Persian Pride & Prejudice, and Darcy is My Literary Boyfriend.

Issue 11 also features Q&As with best-selling authors Hugh Howey and Marie Force.

Whether you’re a die hard Jane fan or you’d like to brush up your Austen knowledge, there’s something for everyone in this issue. Treat yourself to a cup of something nice and a cozy read – get your copy now!

