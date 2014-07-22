Best yoga workouts for writers

Howdy! Hope the sun is shining where you are.

I stumbled across this article on Life Hacker once upon a time: Use a Half Hour of Exercise to Boost Creativity for Hours, and was reminded of it yesterday when I was doing a short afternoon yoga workout. I came away from just 20 minutes of yoga refreshed, awake, and ready to write. Somehow shutting off my brain and using my body had triggered some serious creativity within me. Here’s a quote from the article:

Almost every dimension of cognition improves from 30 minutes of aerobic exercise, and creativity is no exception. The type of exercise doesn’t matter, and the boost lasts for at least two hours afterward.

I knew it! Exercise improves creativity :)

Of course working out is good for writers not only because we need to have regular bursts of creativity, but because we sit at our desk so much. And we all know that isn’t good for the back, shoulders, neck… not to mention the butt ;)

So I wanted to share my 5 favorite yoga videos with you. I do one of these regularly, and since they’re all under 20 minutes I don’t really have an excuse not to do one each day (working on that.) Enjoy, and if you have another yoga vid you’d like to share, please do leave a comment!

Note: Even though this is titled ‘weight loss yoga’, I just find it to be a really good workout in a short period of time. Especially for the abs!

Find the full playlist here: http://bit.ly/1qyaJlm

